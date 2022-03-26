G R Infraprojects bags order worth Rs 1,085 cr from NHAI

G R Infraprojects emerged as L-1 bidder in financial bid opening as on 25 March 2022 from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The project construction involves the "Upgradation to 4 Lane with paved shoulder of NH-341 from Bhimasar, Junction of NH-41 to Anjar- Bhuj upto Airport Junction, Km. 0.000 to Km . 65.478 in the state of Gujarat on Hybrid Annuity Mode" aggregating to Rs 1,085 crore. The project is expected to be completed within 730 days from the date of appointment. The operational period will be 15 years from the commercial operation date. The project will incur an operation and maintenance (O&M) cost of Rs 3 crore in its first year.

G R Infraprojects' consolidated net profit slumped 65.4% to Rs 146.44 crore on a 20% drop in net sales to Rs 1,979.70 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

G R Infraprojects is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company largely focused on road sector. The company have also recently diversified into projects in the railway sector.

Shares of G R Infraprojects declined 0.06% to close at Rs 1,442.55 on BSE yesterday, 25 March 2022.

