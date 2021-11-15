G R Infraprojects completes road project in Odisha

G R Infraprojects announced that the project "Rehabilitation and upgradation of existing 2-lane to 4-lane standards to End of Kamakhyanagar Bypass- Duburi Section (Km 335.946- Km 388.382) of NH-200 (New NH53) in the State of Odisha under NHDP Phase -III on EPC mode (pkg -II)" has been provisionally completed.

The Provisional Completion certificate has been issued by the Independent Engineer on 15 November 2021 and has declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation with effect from 27 October 2021.

