Graphite India receives ratings action from ICRA

Graphite India announced that ICRA has reaffirmed the long term rating at [ICRA] AA+ (pronounced ICRA double A plus) and short term rating at [ICRA] Al+ (pronounced ICRA A one plus) for the Rs. 1,000 crore bank working capital facilities of. the Company.

The outlook on the long-term rating is revised to Stable from Negative. ICRA has assigned [ICRA] Al+ (pronounced ICRA A one plus) for Rs. 300 crore Commercial Paper programe of the Company.

