GAIL (India) awards contract to set up largest PEM Electrolyser in India

GAIL (India) has awarded a contract to set up one of the largest Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyser in India. The project would be installed at GAIL's Vijaipur Complex, in Guna District of Madhya Pradesh, and would be based on renewable power.

The Project has been designed to produce around 4.3 Metric Tons of Hydrogen per day (approx. 10 MW capacity) with a purity of about 99.999 Volume %.

It is scheduled to be commissioned by November 2023. In line with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the project has been awarded to a vendor having domestic value addition of more than 50 per cent.

