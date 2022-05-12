Kalpataru Power and JMC Projects win orders worth Rs 4,474 cr

Kalpataru Power Transmission and its subsidiary, JMC Projects (India) (JMC Projects) have secured new orders/ notification of awards of Rs 4,474 crore at consolidated level.

The details are as follows:

Orders from India and international markets in the power transmission business of Rs 1,957 crore (Including orders of Rs 500 crore received in month of March 2022) (KPTL)

Oil & Gas pipeline projects in India & Middle East of Rs 169 crore (KPTL)

Water supply projects in India of Rs 2,193 crore (JMC Projects)

B&F projects in South India of Rs 155 crore (Received in month of March 2022) (JMC Projects)

