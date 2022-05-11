Lodha partners with Bain Capital and Ivanhoe Cambridge

-
To develop next-gen green digital infrastructure platformMacrotech Developers (Lodha) announced a partnership with Bain Capital and IvanhoCambridge to develop a next-generation green digital infrastructure platform. The platform will establish a pan-India presence in the digital infrastructure space that includes logistics and light industrial parks as well as in-city fulfillment centers. The platform will jointly invest ~USD 1 billion to create ~30 million sq. ft. of operating assets to serve India's digital economy. Each of the 3 partners will have a ~33% equity interest in the property ownership, whilst Lodha will lead the development, operations and management of the assets.
The first project is a ~110-acre logistics and industrial park development at Palava, an established location for digital infrastructure in Mumbai. Additionally, the platform has already started looking at the pan-India acquisitions of land and developed/ under-development projects in these asset classes.
