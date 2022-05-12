Premier Explosives wins contract worth Rs 44.58 cr from MoD

Premier Explosives has signed a contract with Ministry of Defence (Army) at New Delhi on 11 May 2022, for supply of NFM - new family of Munitions for a total value of Rs.44.58 crore (including GST), to be delivered within twenty four months from the effective date of contract.

The production of these items will be done from the company's facility at Katepally.

