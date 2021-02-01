Gas stocks advance after Govt to expand city gas distribution network

Shares of three city gas distributors (CGD) were in demand after central government announced plans to add another 100 cities to the city gas distribution network.

Indraprastha Gas (up 1.84%), Adani Total Gas (up 1.31%) and Mahanagar Gas (up 1.04%) edged higher while Gujarat Gas declined 1.62%.

Presenting the Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government will add another 100 cities to the City Gas Distribution network.

The FM also announced the setting up of an independent gas transport system operator.

