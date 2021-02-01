Construction stocks in demand after budget outlay

-
Shares of seven civil construction companies gained 2% to 7% after the central government announced outlay of Rs 1.18 lakh crore For Ministry of Road Transport And Highways.
NCC (up 7.72%), Ashoka Buildcon (up 7.21%), KNR Constructions (up 5.63%), J. Kumar Infraprojects (up 4.07%), Sadbhav Engineering (up 3.81%), Man Infraconstruction (up 3.49%) and ITD Cementation India (up 2.61%) advanced.
Presenting the Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: To further augment road infra, more economic corridors are being planned.
FM announced 3,500 km of national highway works in Tamil Nadu at an investment of Rs 1.03 lakh crore, 1,100 km of national highway works in Kerala at an investment of Rs 65,000 crore and 675 km of highway works in West Bengal at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore.
