IIFL Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IDBI Bank Ltd, Shriram City Union Finance Ltd, Sundaram Clayton Ltd and MSTC Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 February 2021.

IIFL Finance Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 176.25 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

IDBI Bank Ltd soared 12.25% to Rs 31.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd surged 11.46% to Rs 1134.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32929 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3289 shares in the past one month.

Sundaram Clayton Ltd advanced 10.86% to Rs 3519. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1305 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 795 shares in the past one month.

MSTC Ltd spurt 10.00% to Rs 224.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

