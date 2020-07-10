GE Power India receives contract worth Rs 291.9 cr

GE Power India has been awarded a contract worth approximately Rs 291.9 crore by Megha Engineering & Infrastructures to Design, Engineering Procurement, Assembly, Inspection, Supply of Reversible Pump Turbine and Motor Generator with associated auxiliaries and supervision of erection, testing and commissioning for unit 1 (1 x 125 MW) of Package III of Phase I, units 2 & 3 (2 x 125 MW) of Phase II and unit 4 (1 x 125 MW) of Phase III of Kundah Pumped Storage Hydro Electric Project in Nilgiris District of Tamil Nadu.

