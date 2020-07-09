CCL Products (India) receives revision in credit ratings from India Ratings

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has upgraded CCL Products (India)'s(CCL) Long-Term Issuer Rating to 'IND AA-' from 'IND A+'.

The Outlook is Stable. The instrument-wise rating actions are as follows:

Fund-based working capital limits (Rs 225 crore) - IND AA-/Stable/IND A1+ (long-term rating upgraded; short-term rating affirmed)

Non-fund based working capital limits (Rs 25 crore) - IND A1+ (affirmed)

Term loans with maturity date FY26 (Rs 297.5 crore) - IND AA-/Stable (upgraded)

Term loan with maturity date FY24 (Rs 43.7 crore) - IND AA-/Stable (assigned and upgraded)

