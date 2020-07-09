CCL Products (India) receives revision in credit ratings from India Ratings

-
ALSO READ
CCL Products (India) announces temporary suspension of operations due to pandemic of COVID-19
CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 44.13% in the December 2019 quarter
CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 18.41% in the March 2020 quarter
CCL Products simmers after Q3 PAT jumps 44.1% to Rs 47 cr
C'garh: One more COVID-19 patient discharged; 24 cured so far
-
India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has upgraded CCL Products (India)'s(CCL) Long-Term Issuer Rating to 'IND AA-' from 'IND A+'.
The Outlook is Stable. The instrument-wise rating actions are as follows:
Fund-based working capital limits (Rs 225 crore) - IND AA-/Stable/IND A1+ (long-term rating upgraded; short-term rating affirmed)
Non-fund based working capital limits (Rs 25 crore) - IND A1+ (affirmed)
Term loans with maturity date FY26 (Rs 297.5 crore) - IND AA-/Stable (upgraded)
Term loan with maturity date FY24 (Rs 43.7 crore) - IND AA-/Stable (assigned and upgraded)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU