Majesco wins XCelent Award for Depth of Service

In Celent's North American Policy Administration Systems 2020 Personal, Commercial and Specialty ABCD Vendor View Report

Majesco announced that Celent recognized Majesco with the XCelent Award for Depth of Service in the North American Policy Administration Systems 2020 Personal, Commercial and Specialty ABCD Vendor View Report for the leading score.

We are thrilled and honored to be recognized by Celent with the XCelent Award for Depth of Service. The re-architecture of Majesco Policy for P&C launched in Version 10 in late 2017 and aggressively expanded on with Version 11 in late 2019, pioneered a new era of the core insurance Cloud and SaaS solution model with a proven, robust, API and microservices enabled platform supporting all existing P&C lines of business, as well as innovative new products such as on-demand, cyber, rideshare and more that deliver speed to value, said Manish Shah, President and Chief Product Officer at Majesco.

"With SaaS and Cloud core platforms now de facto software-delivery model for insurance, our open, secure and scalable architecture designed for continuous updates stands apart as a powerful yet easy-to-use platform for enabling insurers, MGAs, brokers and reinsurers to seize new markets, new business opportunities and new customers in today's dynamic and highly-competitive market. We are committed to advancing the platform with increasingly, rich, data-driven, and innovative capabilities that will keep our customers at the forefront of the industry as leaders reshaping their businesses and the future of insurance, he added.

