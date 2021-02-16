GE T&D India appoints Mahesh Palashikar as Chairman

-
ALSO READ
GE Power tumbles as parent plans to exit new build coal power mkt
GE Power India consolidated net profit declines 65.19% in the December 2020 quarter
GE T&D India to sell its Global Engineering Operations Division
Volumes soar at GE Power India Ltd counter
GE Power gains after appointing Yogesh Gupta as CFO
-
Effective 01 March 2021GE T&D India announced the appointment of Mahesh Palashikar on the Board as Chairman. Mahesh assumes the role of Chairman effective 1 March 2021 and succeeds Vishal K Wanchoo who resigned from Board upon assuming new responsibility with another company, post retirement from GE.
The company also co-opted Emanuel Bartolini, GE Grid Solutions' global Chief Commercial Officer on the Board of the Company as Director w.e.f. 1 March 2021 or the date of allotment of Director Identification Number whichever is later. Nagesh Tilwani who is the Whole-time Director has resigned from the Board in view of increased responsibilities within the GE group.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU