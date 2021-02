GE T&D India appoints Mahesh Palashikar as Chairman

Effective 01 March 2021

GE T&D India announced the appointment of Mahesh Palashikar on the Board as Chairman. Mahesh assumes the role of Chairman effective 1 March 2021 and succeeds Vishal K Wanchoo who resigned from Board upon assuming new responsibility with another company, post retirement from GE.

The company also co-opted Emanuel Bartolini, GE Grid Solutions' global Chief Commercial Officer on the Board of the Company as Director w.e.f. 1 March 2021 or the date of allotment of Director Identification Number whichever is later. Nagesh Tilwani who is the Whole-time Director has resigned from the Board in view of increased responsibilities within the GE group.

