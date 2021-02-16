Biocon Biologics partners with The International Diabetes Federation

-
ALSO READ
Biocon's unit Biocon Biologics receives approval for Kixelle
Medical experts advise on safe insulin injection practices and enhanced care of people with diabetes during COVID
Biocon Biologics receives European Commission approval for Kixelle (biosimilar insulin aspart)
Biocon launches Tacrolimus capsules in US
Biocon Biologics inks pact with CSSC in Tanzania for its 'Mission 10 cents'
-
For enabling affordable access to insulin for Diabetes careBiocon Biologics, subsidiary of Biocon, has partnered with The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) as the first biosimilar insulin company to promote and support IDF's Core Mission initiative and activities. This important partnership with IDF coincides with the start of the centenary celebrations of the discovery of insulin and takes forward Biocon Biologics' mission of enabling affordable access to insulins to people with diabetes worldwide.
Nearly a century after the discovery of insulin, millions of people with diabetes are denied regular and affordable access to this life-saving therapy. People with diabetes are not just finding it difficult to access insulin in emerging markets, even those in developed markets like U.S. are finding it difficult to afford insulin therapy. As a credible, global insulins player, having served more than 2 billion doses of human insulin till date, Biocon Biologics has been engaging with key stakeholders at various global forums to find ways to increase affordable access to insulin and ensure the therapy reaches those who need them the most.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU