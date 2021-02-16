Biocon Biologics partners with The International Diabetes Federation

For enabling affordable access to insulin for Diabetes care

Biocon Biologics, subsidiary of Biocon, has partnered with The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) as the first biosimilar insulin company to promote and support IDF's Core Mission initiative and activities. This important partnership with IDF coincides with the start of the centenary celebrations of the discovery of insulin and takes forward Biocon Biologics' mission of enabling affordable access to insulins to people with diabetes worldwide.

Nearly a century after the discovery of insulin, millions of people with diabetes are denied regular and affordable access to this life-saving therapy. People with diabetes are not just finding it difficult to access insulin in emerging markets, even those in developed markets like U.S. are finding it difficult to afford insulin therapy. As a credible, global insulins player, having served more than 2 billion doses of human insulin till date, Biocon Biologics has been engaging with key stakeholders at various global forums to find ways to increase affordable access to insulin and ensure the therapy reaches those who need them the most.

