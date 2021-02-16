Adani Ports completes acquisition of Dighi Port

-
-
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZL) announced that in terms of the resolution plan approved by the NCLT for acquisition of Dighi Port, Dighi has allotted 10 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each at total consideration of Rs. 1 crore to APSEZL on 15 February 2021.
Pursuant to this acquisition, APSEZL will hold 100% equity share capital of Dighi.
Further, it may be noted that in accordance with the approved Resolution Plan, APSEZL has paid Rs. 650 crores to financial creditors and approx. Rs. 55 crore towards CIRP cost and other payments.
