Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit declines 14.80% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Genesys International receives investment of Rs 250 cr
Genesys International Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.57 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Genesys International Corporation appoints Chief Digital Officer
Genesys hits the roof on receiving investment from Malabar India Fund & others
Genesys Intl jumps on partnering Bentley Systems for 3D mapping Indian cities
-
Sales rise 18.70% to Rs 37.38 croreNet profit of Genesys International Corporation declined 14.80% to Rs 4.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.70% to Rs 37.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales37.3831.49 19 OPM %29.3227.28 -PBDT12.338.50 45 PBT3.433.70 -7 NP4.785.61 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU