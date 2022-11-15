Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit declines 14.80% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.70% to Rs 37.38 crore

Net profit of Genesys International Corporation declined 14.80% to Rs 4.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.70% to Rs 37.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.37.3831.4929.3227.2812.338.503.433.704.785.61

