Gland Pharma announces launch of Bortezomib for Injection in US market

USed in treatment of certain types of cancerGland Pharma through its partner has launched Bortezomib for Injection, 3.5 mg/vial, Single-Dose Vial in the US Market. It is the bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to thereference listed drug (RLD), Velcade for Injection, 3.5 mg/vial of Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.
Bortezomib for injection is used to treat certain types of cancer such as multiple myeloma and mantle cell lymphoma.
Velcade has a market size of USD 1,172 million for the twelve months ending March 2022, according to IQVIA.
Gland Pharma's partner has received the ANDA approval for the product from U.S. Food & Drug Administration (US FDA). Gland Pharma is manufacturing and supplying this product to its partner for the US market.
