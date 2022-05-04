Gland Pharma announces launch of Bortezomib for Injection in US market

USed in treatment of certain types of cancer

Gland Pharma through its partner has launched Bortezomib for Injection, 3.5 mg/vial, Single-Dose Vial in the US Market. It is the bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to thereference listed drug (RLD), Velcade for Injection, 3.5 mg/vial of Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.

Bortezomib for injection is used to treat certain types of cancer such as multiple myeloma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Velcade has a market size of USD 1,172 million for the twelve months ending March 2022, according to IQVIA.

Gland Pharma's partner has received the ANDA approval for the product from U.S. Food & Drug Administration (US FDA). Gland Pharma is manufacturing and supplying this product to its partner for the US market.

