LTI ranks among top 5 IT service providers in Nordic region

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has been ranked among the top 5 players in the latest IT Sourcing study for the Nordic region by Whitelane Research and PA Consulting.
LTI scored an overall satisfaction score of 77% in the Customer Satisfaction category, well above the industry average of 72%. In Sweden, LTI was ranked #2 scoring 7% points above the average and in Denmark LTI improved 11% points from 2021 survey to be ranked #4.
