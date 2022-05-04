LTI ranks among top 5 IT service providers in Nordic region

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has been ranked among the top 5 players in the latest IT Sourcing study for the Nordic region by Whitelane Research and PA Consulting.

LTI scored an overall satisfaction score of 77% in the Customer Satisfaction category, well above the industry average of 72%. In Sweden, LTI was ranked #2 scoring 7% points above the average and in Denmark LTI improved 11% points from 2021 survey to be ranked #4.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)