OnMobile's gaming platform ONMO enables Bitcoin payment for players globally

ONMO, the direct-to-consumer social esports mobile gaming platform from OnMobile has announced enabling transactions through Bitcoin for players across the globe.

While ONMO users in India can play using real money, users in other parts of the globe will now have the choice of using Bitcoins to pay entry fees for 1-on-1 battles and daily multiplayer tournaments and play a wide variety of games on the platform.

