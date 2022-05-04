OnMobile's gaming platform ONMO enables Bitcoin payment for players globally

-
ALSO READ
OnMobile's eSports platform ONMO goes live on Chingari
OnMobile Global spurts on launching Crypto payments for players globally
OnMobile Global incorporates a new subsidiary in South Africa
OnMobile launches new B2B mobile quiz gaming product 'O-Cade' with Ooredoo Myanmar
OnMobile Global gains after tieup for mobile cloud gaming platform in Sri Lanka
-
ONMO, the direct-to-consumer social esports mobile gaming platform from OnMobile has announced enabling transactions through Bitcoin for players across the globe.
While ONMO users in India can play using real money, users in other parts of the globe will now have the choice of using Bitcoins to pay entry fees for 1-on-1 battles and daily multiplayer tournaments and play a wide variety of games on the platform.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU