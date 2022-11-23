Gland Pharma Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1703.4, down 0.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 40.58% in last one year as compared to a 4.97% rally in NIFTY and a 4.08% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Gland Pharma Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1703.4, down 0.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 18280.5. The Sensex is at 61568.6, up 0.24%.Gland Pharma Ltd has eased around 22.36% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12836.35, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.4 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

