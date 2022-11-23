APL Apollo Tubes Ltd gains for third straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1137.8, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.97% in last one year as compared to a 4.93% gain in NIFTY and a 14.76% gain in the Nifty Media index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1137.8, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 18272.9. The Sensex is at 61530.71, up 0.18%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has added around 3.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6448.85, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 77.81 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)