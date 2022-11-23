Sun TV Network Ltd soars 2.47%, Gains for third straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 498.8, up 2.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.03% in last one year as compared to a 4.93% jump in NIFTY and a 10.58% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Sun TV Network Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 498.8, up 2.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 18272.9. The Sensex is at 61530.71, up 0.18%. Sun TV Network Ltd has slipped around 5.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2008, up 1.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.94 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

