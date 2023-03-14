Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for bacterial infection drug

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Clindamycin Hydrochloride capsules.

The approved drug is the generic version of Cleocin Hydrochloride capsule of Pfizer Inc.

Clindamycin Hydrochloride capsules are used to treat bacterial infections of the lungs, skin, blood, female reproductive organs, and internal organs. This medicine may be given to patients who have had an allergic reaction to penicillin. Clindamycin will not work for colds, flu, or other virus infections.

Glenmark's Clindamycin Hydrochloride capsules USP will be distributed in the U.S. by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA.

According to IQVIA, sales data for the 12-month period ending January 2023, the Cleocin Hydrochloride capsules achieved annual sales of approximately $33.6 million.

The pharma company's current portfolio consists of 181 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 47 ANDA's pending approval with the U.S. FDA.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical company with presence across specialty, generics and OTC businesses.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 21.13% to Rs 290.76 crore on 8% increase in net sales to Rs 3,392.24 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.01% to currently trade at Rs 425.65 on the BSE.

