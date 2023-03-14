Volumes soar at Info Edge (India) Ltd counter

Info Edge (India) Ltd clocked volume of 4.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 79.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5765 shares

Info Edge (India) Ltd clocked volume of 4.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 79.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5765 shares. The stock lost 2.74% to Rs.3,340.70. Volumes stood at 9642 shares in the last session.

Prism Johnson Ltd notched up volume of 3.09 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25184 shares. The stock rose 2.35% to Rs.106.75. Volumes stood at 62651 shares in the last session.

Adani Green Energy Ltd witnessed volume of 10.72 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.51 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.26% to Rs.701.00. Volumes stood at 2.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Lupin Ltd witnessed volume of 56744 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12959 shares. The stock increased 0.60% to Rs.658.30. Volumes stood at 23604 shares in the last session.

Adani Transmission Ltd notched up volume of 2.48 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58233 shares. The stock slipped 5.00% to Rs.901.55. Volumes stood at 31261 shares in the last session.

