Glenmark Pharma launches AKYNZEO I.V injection in India

The drug maker has launched I.V. injection formulation, AKYNZEO I.V., under an exclusive licensing agreement with Helsinn, a Swiss biopharma group company.

AKYNZEO I.V is used for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV). It is a fixed dose combination of fosnetupitant (235 mg) and palonosetron (0.25 mg) and is available as a ready-to-dilute I.V. injection.

It is administered as a single infusion 30 minutes prior to the start of each chemotherapy cycle that helps prevent, both, acute and delayed phases of CINV. The drug is already being marketed in the EU, the US, and Australia.

As per the latest National Cancer Registry Programme data, cancer cases in the country are projected to rise by 12.8% by 2025 from 13.9 lakh cases in 2020.

Glenmark has a strong legacy of being the first to introduce new and effective prophylactic treatment options for CINV among the cancer patients in India. Around two decades ago, it had launched Aprecap (Aprepitant capsules), the first NK1 receptor blocker, and few years later, introduced Aprecap I.V. injection. Subsequently in 2018, Glenmark launches AKYNZEO oral capsules, the first and only CINV prevention therapy to prevent both acute and delayed phases of CINV by a single dose.

Alok Malik, EVP & business head ‐ India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, "Chemotherapy is the most common form of cancer treatment, with nausea and vomiting being two of its most debilitating side‐effects. AKYNZEO I.V. is a convenient, single‐dose, ready‐to‐dilute I.V. injection that covers, both, the acute and the delayed phases of CINV, thereby enabling patients to avoid multiple antiemetic drugs, and improving compliance."

Helsinn Group CEO, Giorgio Calderari, said, "We are delighted to partner with Glenmark who has an excellent footprint in this region and is trusted with providing the best treatment options for cancer patients."

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is primarily engaged in the business of development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products.

On consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 1.1% to Rs 260.44 crore on 6% jump in net sales to Rs 3,312.49 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

