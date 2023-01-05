Lupin launches inadequately controlled asthma drug in India

The drug major announced that it has launched a novel fixed-dose triple drug combination (FDC) of Indacaterol, Glycopyrronium and Mometasone for managing inadequately controlled asthma amongst patients, under the brand name Difizma in India.

Difizma is the only FDC that has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the treatment of inadequately controlled Asthma. It will help in the management of inadequately controlled asthma by improving lung function, providing better symptom control and reducing exacerbations. The drug will be available in one strength with a fixed-dose to be taken once daily.

Commenting on the launch, Rajeev Sibal, president of India region formulations at Lupin said, Difizma is aimed at catering to the unmet need of patients with inadequately controlled asthma and aligns closely with Lupin's ideology of patient-centricity and enabling accessibility for medicines.

The durg maker added that launch of Difizma aligns with it's commitment to introducing novel inhalation products globally.

Lupin is an innovation led transnational pharmaceutical company producing, developing and marketing a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) globally.

On consolidated basis the company reported net profit of Rs 129.73 crore in Q2 FY23 as against net loss of Rs 2,098.04 crore in Q2 FY22. Revenue from operations rose 2.2% to Rs 4,091.16 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to Rs 4,003.42 crore in Q2 FY22.

Shares of Lupin rose 0.27% to Rs 735 on the BSE.

