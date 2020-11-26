Glenmark Pharmaceuticals retains its place in Dow Jones Sustainability Index

-
ALSO READ
Wipro selected as Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) Member
Dow Jones Sustainability Indices 2020 Rank Hindalco as the world's most sustainable aluminium company
DLF gains on inclusion in Dow Jones Sustainability Index
Adani Ports ranks #14 in Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index
Sensex, Nifty hit day's low; Asian stocks advance
-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that the company has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), under the category of emerging markets for the third consecutive year in a row.
DJSI is one of the world's most respected and widely accepted sustainability benchmarks globally with only the top ranked companies in terms of Corporate Sustainability within each industry featured in the index.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU