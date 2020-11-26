Glenmark Pharmaceuticals retains its place in Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that the company has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), under the category of emerging markets for the third consecutive year in a row.

DJSI is one of the world's most respected and widely accepted sustainability benchmarks globally with only the top ranked companies in terms of Corporate Sustainability within each industry featured in the index.

