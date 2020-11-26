Meghmani Organics commences commercial production at new agrochemical plants

-
With effect from 25 November 2020Meghmani Organics has commenced commercial production of the following two plants on 25 November 2020:
(1) Herbicide 2, 4D Acid Plant at GIDC, Dahej - District Bharuch
The Cost of setting up the Herbicide 2, 4 D Acid with an annual capacity of 10,800 MTs is Rs. 127 crore. MOL expects to achieve additional Turnover of Rs. 200 crore on full year of operation. With this expansion the total production capacity of Herbicide 2,4D Acid Plant is now 21600 TPA.
(2) Formulation Plant at GIDC Panoli - District Bharuch
The Cost of setting up the Agrochemical Formulation plant is Rs. 25 crore. MOL expects to achieve additional Turnover of Rs. 150 crore on full year of operation.
