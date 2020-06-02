Global Offshore Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd, Akme Star Housing Finance Ltd, Nagreeka Exports Ltd and Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 June 2020.

Global Offshore Services Ltd lost 9.60% to Rs 2.92 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 250 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1335 shares in the past one month.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd tumbled 9.09% to Rs 2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 550 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 332 shares in the past one month.

Akme Star Housing Finance Ltd crashed 8.81% to Rs 46.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11811 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1358 shares in the past one month.

Nagreeka Exports Ltd pared 7.34% to Rs 9.72. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 929 shares in the past one month.

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd corrected 5.42% to Rs 102. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32459 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65659 shares in the past one month.

