GMM Pfaudler consolidated net profit rises 8.48% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.77% to Rs 154.43 crore

Net profit of GMM Pfaudler rose 8.48% to Rs 19.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 2.77% to Rs 154.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 150.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.154.43150.2717.8018.3529.0528.3223.0724.0419.1917.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)