Business Standard

GMM Pfaudler consolidated net profit rises 8.48% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.77% to Rs 154.43 crore

Net profit of GMM Pfaudler rose 8.48% to Rs 19.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 2.77% to Rs 154.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 150.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales154.43150.27 3 OPM %17.8018.35 -PBDT29.0528.32 3 PBT23.0724.04 -4 NP19.1917.69 8

First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 16:46 IST

