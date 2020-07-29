JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Parenteral Drugs (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.93 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

BLS International Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 77.03% to Rs 52.14 crore

Net loss of BLS International Services reported to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 21.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 77.03% to Rs 52.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 226.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales52.14226.96 -77 OPM %6.0611.98 -PBDT6.1829.19 -79 PBT3.9025.83 -85 NP-0.7921.74 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 16:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU