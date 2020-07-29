BLS International Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 77.03% to Rs 52.14 croreNet loss of BLS International Services reported to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 21.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 77.03% to Rs 52.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 226.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales52.14226.96 -77 OPM %6.0611.98 -PBDT6.1829.19 -79 PBT3.9025.83 -85 NP-0.7921.74 PL
