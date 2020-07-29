Sylph Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.11% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Sylph Technologies reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.080.09 -11 OPM %12.50-44.44 -PBDT0.01-0.04 LP PBT0.01-0.04 LP NP0.01-0.05 LP
