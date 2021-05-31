GMM Pfaudler Q4 net loss stands at Rs 6 cr

GMM Pfaudler fell 4.92% to Rs 4,789.95 after the company's consolidated net loss stood at Rs 5.75 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net profit of Rs 11.59 crore in Q4 FY20.

Net sales surged 248% to Rs 458.62 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 131.78 crore in Q4 FY20. Pre-tax loss stood at Rs 20.71 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a pre-tax profit of Rs 16.43 crore in Q4 FY20. EBITDA grew 32.44% to Rs 29.80 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 22.50 crore in Q4 FY20.

During the financial year, GMM Pfaudler's consolidated net profit skid 10.82% to Rs 63.40 crore on 69.36% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,001.11 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.

Commenting on the company's Q4 FY21 performance, Tarak Patel, managing director (MD), said: "We are pleased to announce a strong closing to the financial year. Our business has shown considerable resilience and inspite of the challenges faced during the year we were able to deliver our best ever performance. On the business front, it was an eventful year for GMM Pfaudler, where we completed three very important and transformative transactions. In June we announced the acquisition of a manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, then in August we announced the acquisition of Pfaudler International and finally in March we announced the acquisition of the assets of HDO Technologies."

He added, "Our order intake across all our product lines and geographies continues to remain strong and the overall business environment looks very promising. Our focus now shifts to capturing post-merger synergies and creating value for our stakeholders."

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the FY 2020-21.

GMM Pfaudler (GMMP) is present on the market with several branded product lines covering a broad portfolio that includes fluoropolymers, filtration & drying, engineered column systems, lab & process glass, sealing technology and glass-lined & alloy systems.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)