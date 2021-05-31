Dollar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dish TV India Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd and Unichem Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 May 2021.

Dollar Industries Ltd crashed 9.12% to Rs 312 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 33672 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31213 shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd tumbled 9.06% to Rs 14.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apar Industries Ltd lost 7.58% to Rs 538.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24929 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7894 shares in the past one month.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd shed 6.44% to Rs 428.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57247 shares in the past one month.

Unichem Laboratories Ltd corrected 6.18% to Rs 338.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25412 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11078 shares in the past one month.

