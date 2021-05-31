Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd, Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd and Man Industries (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 May 2021.

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 94.05 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 68458 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58364 shares in the past one month.

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd tumbled 9.97% to Rs 135.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34075 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48246 shares in the past one month.

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd lost 9.86% to Rs 23.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 97645 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54020 shares in the past one month.

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd shed 9.76% to Rs 37. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Man Industries (India) Ltd slipped 8.93% to Rs 92.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68854 shares in the past one month.

