GMM Pfaudler's US subsidiary incorporates a JV with JDS Manufacturing

GMM Pfaudler announced that the company's wholly owned subsidiary, GMM Pfaudler US Inc., USA has incorporated a joint venture company with JDS Manufacturing Inc in USA named GMM Pfaudler JDS LLC and has completed the acquisition of 51% shareholding of GMM Pfaudler JDS LLC on 28 November 2022.

