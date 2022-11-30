GMM Pfaudler's US subsidiary incorporates a JV with JDS Manufacturing

JUST IN
GMM Pfaudler announced that the company's wholly owned subsidiary, GMM Pfaudler US Inc., USA has incorporated a joint venture company with JDS Manufacturing Inc in USA named GMM Pfaudler JDS LLC and has completed the acquisition of 51% shareholding of GMM Pfaudler JDS LLC on 28 November 2022.

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 09:49 IST

