GMM Pfaudler's US subsidiary incorporates a JV with JDS Manufacturing

GMM Pfaudler announced that the company's wholly owned subsidiary, GMM Pfaudler US Inc., USA has incorporated a joint venture company with JDS Manufacturing Inc in USA named GMM Pfaudler JDS LLC and has completed the acquisition of 51% shareholding of GMM Pfaudler JDS LLC on 28 November 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU