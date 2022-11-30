IRIS Business Services launches Office 365-based disclosure management module

IRIS Business Services announced the launch of Office 365-based disclosure management module.

The disclosure management module falls under the umbrella of the IRIS CARBON range of products, serving global organizations with their structured financial reporting and analytics. The latest module eliminates traditional financial and non financial reporting hurdles by bringing in capabilities to author any report or document.

This new module highlights the collaborative capabilities it brings across various teams in an organization for authoring, review, and finalization of reports.

Finance teams across organisations of varied sizes work in silos impacting their agility, transparency, and control. With extensive access controls and robust audit capabilities, this new module will help finance teams gain complete control of their authoring processes. This feature-packed module will enhance the speed and flexibility of groups working on disclosure management.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)