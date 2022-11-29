Union Bank of India allots Tier 2 capital bonds aggregating Rs 2200 cr

-
Union Bank of India has allotted Unsecured, Subordinated, Non-Convertible, Taxable, Fully Paid-Up Basel III Compliant Tier- 2 Bonds in the nature of Debentures eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 Capital (Bonds) in two tranches of Rs.1500 crore (ISIN: INE692A08219,Series XXXVI-A) and Rs.700 crore (ISIN: INE692A08201,Series XXXVI-B) aggregating to Rs.2200 crore on 29 November 2022.
