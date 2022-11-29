JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Gland Pharma enters into put option agreement to acquire 100% of Cenexi Group
Business Standard

Union Bank of India allots Tier 2 capital bonds aggregating Rs 2200 cr

Capital Market 

Union Bank of India has allotted Unsecured, Subordinated, Non-Convertible, Taxable, Fully Paid-Up Basel III Compliant Tier- 2 Bonds in the nature of Debentures eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 Capital (Bonds) in two tranches of Rs.1500 crore (ISIN: INE692A08219,Series XXXVI-A) and Rs.700 crore (ISIN: INE692A08201,Series XXXVI-B) aggregating to Rs.2200 crore on 29 November 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 18:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU