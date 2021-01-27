GMR Hyderabad International Airport successfully prices USD 300 mn 4.75% Senior Secured Notes

-
ALSO READ
GMR Infrastructure update on composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement
GMR Infra spurts after stake sale in Kakinada SEZ
GMR Infrastructure update on arbitration award in matter between GKEL and SPECO
GMR Infra slips after posting Q4 net loss of Rs 1,127 cr
GMR Infra skids after tribunal orders payment of Rs 1,005 cr to SEPCO
-
GMR Hyderabad International Airport, a subsidiary of GMR Airports and a step down subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure (GMR Group), announced that it had on 26 January 2021 successfully priced an offering of USD 300 million bond in the international bond market.
GHIAL has entered into a Purchase Agreement to issue and allot USD 300 million 4.75% senior secured notes of 5 year tenure (Notes).
The proceeds from the Notes will be used towards the capital expenditure with respect to the master plan (expansion) of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Hyderabad, increasing the capacity of the Airport to 34 Mn Passengers Per Annum.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU