GMR Hyderabad International Airport successfully prices USD 300 mn 4.75% Senior Secured Notes

GMR Hyderabad International Airport, a subsidiary of GMR Airports and a step down subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure (GMR Group), announced that it had on 26 January 2021 successfully priced an offering of USD 300 million bond in the international bond market.

GHIAL has entered into a Purchase Agreement to issue and allot USD 300 million 4.75% senior secured notes of 5 year tenure (Notes).

The proceeds from the Notes will be used towards the capital expenditure with respect to the master plan (expansion) of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Hyderabad, increasing the capacity of the Airport to 34 Mn Passengers Per Annum.

