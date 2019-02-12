GNFC slumps after weak Q3 earnings

fell 10.51% to Rs 275.80 at 11:41 IST on BSE after net profit fell 27.3% to Rs 165.72 crore on 23.4% decline in net sales to Rs 1,219.16 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 11 February 2019.

Meanwhile, the was down 5.64 points, or 0.02% to 36,389.39.

On the BSE, 2.71 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 68,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 290 so far during the day. The stock had hit a low of Rs 270.75 so far during the day, which is also a 52-week low for the counter. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 508 on 14 February 2018.

(GNFC) is engaged in and selling fertilizers such as urea and ammonium nitrophosphate under the umbrella Narmada.

