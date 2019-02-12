Deep Industries Ltd Surges 3.9%

Deep Industries Ltd has lost 10.76% over last one month compared to 9.48% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 1.15% rise in the SENSEX
Deep Industries Ltd gained 3.9% today to trade at Rs 109.1. The S&P BSE Energy index is up 0.84% to quote at 4483.86. The index is up 9.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd increased 1.85% and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd added 1.7% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 7.82 % over last one year compared to the 6.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Deep Industries Ltd has lost 10.76% over last one month compared to 9.48% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 1.15% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 11 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3357 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 205.5 on 14 Feb 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 79.1 on 06 Jul 2018.
