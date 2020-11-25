Goa Carbon says Bilaspur unit resumes operations

Goa Carbon informed that its Bilaspur unit in Chhattisgarh resumed operations from Wednesday, 25 November 2020.
The kiln has been lit up from Wednesday, 25 November 2020. After preliminary heat up and commencement of feeding of raw material, normal production is likely to resume shortly. The announcement was made during trading hours today, 25 November 2020.
Goa Carbon reported net loss of Rs 5.03 crore in Q2 September 2020, lower than net loss of Rs 13.77 crore in Q2 September 2019. Net sales slipped 13.3% to Rs 87.93 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Shares of Goa Carbon tumbled 6.18% to Rs 270.30, tracking a broader market correction. The Nifty 50 index was down 200.75 points, or 1.54% at 12,854.40.
Goa Carbon is engaged in the manufacture and sale of calcined petroleum coke. The firm is a supplier to aluminum smelters, graphite electrode and titanium dioxide manufacturers, as well as other users in the metallurgical and chemical industries.
