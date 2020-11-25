Volumes soar at Indian Overseas Bank counter

Indian Overseas Bank clocked volume of 308.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26.68 lakh shares

La Opala RG Ltd, Sheela Foam Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 November 2020.

Indian Overseas Bank clocked volume of 308.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26.68 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.69% to Rs.11.20. Volumes stood at 89.31 lakh shares in the last session.

La Opala RG Ltd witnessed volume of 10.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 92582 shares. The stock increased 7.54% to Rs.231.05. Volumes stood at 96406 shares in the last session.

Sheela Foam Ltd recorded volume of 66899 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8261 shares. The stock gained 1.70% to Rs.1,381.60. Volumes stood at 6146 shares in the last session.

Future Consumer Ltd registered volume of 196.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37.65 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.62% to Rs.9.05. Volumes stood at 4.13 lakh shares in the last session.

Finolex Cables Ltd clocked volume of 8.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.55 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.44% to Rs.299.75. Volumes stood at 90672 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)