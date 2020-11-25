Volumes soar at Indian Overseas Bank counter

-
ALSO READ
Volumes soar at La Opala RG Ltd counter
La Opala RG standalone net profit declines 70.20% in the September 2020 quarter
La Opala RG standalone net profit declines 15.28% in the March 2020 quarter
La Opala RG reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Volumes jump at La Opala RG Ltd counter
-
Indian Overseas Bank clocked volume of 308.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26.68 lakh shares
La Opala RG Ltd, Sheela Foam Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 November 2020.
Indian Overseas Bank clocked volume of 308.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26.68 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.69% to Rs.11.20. Volumes stood at 89.31 lakh shares in the last session.
La Opala RG Ltd witnessed volume of 10.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 92582 shares. The stock increased 7.54% to Rs.231.05. Volumes stood at 96406 shares in the last session.
Sheela Foam Ltd recorded volume of 66899 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8261 shares. The stock gained 1.70% to Rs.1,381.60. Volumes stood at 6146 shares in the last session.
Future Consumer Ltd registered volume of 196.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37.65 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.62% to Rs.9.05. Volumes stood at 4.13 lakh shares in the last session.
Finolex Cables Ltd clocked volume of 8.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.55 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.44% to Rs.299.75. Volumes stood at 90672 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU