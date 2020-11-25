Vascon Engineers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Damodar Industries Ltd, GTL Infrastructure Ltd, GTN Industries Ltd and Viji Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 November 2020.

Vascon Engineers Ltd crashed 9.98% to Rs 12.09 at 14:27 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56898 shares in the past one month.

Damodar Industries Ltd tumbled 9.13% to Rs 23.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 501 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1364 shares in the past one month.

GTL Infrastructure Ltd lost 8.33% to Rs 0.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 127.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

GTN Industries Ltd slipped 8.29% to Rs 7.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 786 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1407 shares in the past one month.

Viji Finance Ltd corrected 7.84% to Rs 0.47. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 90876 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8325 shares in the past one month.

