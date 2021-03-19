GOCL Corp board OKs Rs 250-cr NCD issue

The board of GOCL Corporation approved raising upto Rs 250 crore through private placement of unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

"The NCDs will be issued in one or more tranches as may be decided by the board of directors or a committee thereof from time to time,' the company said in a statement after market hours yesterday, 18 March 2021.

GOCL Corporation is part of the international Hinduja Group and has diversified business interests. The current business activities of the company are in energetics, mining & infrastructure services, and property development.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 37.19% to Rs 15.62 crore on 17.69% fall in net sales to Rs 97.71 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

The scrip rose 0.34% to currently trade at Rs 223.45 on the BSE. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 14.44% while the benchmark Sensex has added 3.07% during the same period.

