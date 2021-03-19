GOCL Corp board OKs Rs 250-cr NCD issue

The board of GOCL Corporation approved raising upto Rs 250 crore through private placement of unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
"The NCDs will be issued in one or more tranches as may be decided by the board of directors or a committee thereof from time to time,' the company said in a statement after market hours yesterday, 18 March 2021.
GOCL Corporation is part of the international Hinduja Group and has diversified business interests. The current business activities of the company are in energetics, mining & infrastructure services, and property development.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 37.19% to Rs 15.62 crore on 17.69% fall in net sales to Rs 97.71 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
The scrip rose 0.34% to currently trade at Rs 223.45 on the BSE. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 14.44% while the benchmark Sensex has added 3.07% during the same period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU