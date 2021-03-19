Minda Ind issues commercial papers worth Rs 50 cr

Minda Industries has issued the commercial paper of Rs 50 crore with allotment date 18 March 2021 and due for maturity on 16 June 2021.

"This is in line with the management efforts to bring down the finance cost," the company said in a statement after trading hours yesterday, 18 March 2021.

Minda Industries' consolidated net profit surged 125.9% to Rs 120.76 crore on a 35.8% surge in net sales to Rs 1,801.62 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Shares of Minda Industries slipped 1.18% to Rs 545.70 on BSE. Minda Industries is a flagship Company of UNO MINDA Group, which manufactures automobile components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

