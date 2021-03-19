Volumes jump at Vinati Organics Ltd counter

Vinati Organics Ltd witnessed volume of 9258 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2391 shares
Carborundum Universal Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Lux Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 March 2021.
Vinati Organics Ltd witnessed volume of 9258 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2391 shares. The stock increased 1.43% to Rs.1,394.85. Volumes stood at 2340 shares in the last session.
Carborundum Universal Ltd recorded volume of 84157 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23370 shares. The stock lost 1.95% to Rs.472.55. Volumes stood at 26600 shares in the last session.
Phoenix Mills Ltd registered volume of 7171 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2739 shares. The stock slipped 0.36% to Rs.767.40. Volumes stood at 3948 shares in the last session.
Jindal Stainless Ltd clocked volume of 1.25 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48241 shares. The stock lost 1.99% to Rs.63.90. Volumes stood at 48739 shares in the last session.
Lux Industries Ltd notched up volume of 12040 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4725 shares. The stock rose 2.15% to Rs.1,714.10. Volumes stood at 11523 shares in the last session.
