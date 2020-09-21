GOCL Corporation intimates of divestment of partial stake in Quaker Houghton

-
Through its UK subsidiary, HDHL HoldingsGOCL Corporation, through its UK subsidiary, namely HGHL Holdings (HGHL), has beneficial interest in 4,27,395 shares of Common Stock of Quaker Chemical Corporation / Quaker Houghton, USA.
The Board of Directors of HGHL at its meeting held on 18 September 2020 has decided to divest 2,00,000 shares of Quaker Houghton, at a price of $175 per share. The total value of the divestment will be USD 35 million (approx. Rs.257 crore @ USD 1 to Rs. 73.44) when completed. There will be no tax implication on HGHL under the transaction.
The Company's investment in HGHL is GBP 1,00,000.
