JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

HCL Technologies to acquire Australia based DWS Group

Allcargo Logistics announces resignation of Group CFO
Business Standard

GOCL Corporation intimates of divestment of partial stake in Quaker Houghton

Capital Market 

Through its UK subsidiary, HDHL Holdings

GOCL Corporation, through its UK subsidiary, namely HGHL Holdings (HGHL), has beneficial interest in 4,27,395 shares of Common Stock of Quaker Chemical Corporation / Quaker Houghton, USA.

The Board of Directors of HGHL at its meeting held on 18 September 2020 has decided to divest 2,00,000 shares of Quaker Houghton, at a price of $175 per share. The total value of the divestment will be USD 35 million (approx. Rs.257 crore @ USD 1 to Rs. 73.44) when completed. There will be no tax implication on HGHL under the transaction.

The Company's investment in HGHL is GBP 1,00,000.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 21 2020. 09:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU