Volumes spurt at Brigade Enterprises Ltd counter

Brigade Enterprises Ltd registered volume of 11.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77288 shares
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, MAS Financial Services Ltd, S H Kelkar & Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 January 2019.
Brigade Enterprises Ltd registered volume of 11.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77288 shares. The stock rose 3.95% to Rs.216.90. Volumes stood at 1.87 lakh shares in the last session.
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd notched up volume of 1.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17675 shares. The stock rose 4.68% to Rs.891.00. Volumes stood at 2367 shares in the last session.
Sonata Software Ltd saw volume of 9.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.00 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.56% to Rs.320.90. Volumes stood at 77135 shares in the last session.
MAS Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 40672 shares by 14:18 IST on NSE, a 7.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5383 shares. The stock increased 0.83% to Rs.556.00. Volumes stood at 3994 shares in the last session.
S H Kelkar & Company Ltd registered volume of 5.08 lakh shares by 14:17 IST on NSE, a 6.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 82173 shares. The stock rose 0.87% to Rs.180.35. Volumes stood at 7959 shares in the last session.
